Buckeye police release crash reports in Daniel Robinson case

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Daniel Robinson, the 24-year-old geologist who disappeared in June after leaving a worksite in Buckeye, may have sped up his vehicle right before it crashed into a ravine, new police reports show.

The Buckeye Police Department has released the findings of an analysis it conducted on Robinson's Jeep after it was found abandoned on July 19.

According to the report Buckeye police released Wednesday, the internal systems of Robinson's car show the only collision it was involved in was the rollover crash that immobilized the Jeep.

The Jeep appears to have accelerated in speed shortly before the collision, suggesting the driver may have attempted to drive up the other side of the ravine.

San Tan Recon, who was contracted by police to process the crash data, visited the site where the Jeep was found, which is about three miles from the worksite where Robinson was last seen alive.

The crash data report has an 11-mile discrepancy from the Jeep's displayed odometer mileage. Police said this variance should not be considered "unusual" because similar discrepancies have been reported by Jeep dealerships.

The report additionally shows Robinson's Jeep had more than 40 ignition cycles after it crashed. Police said this data suggests someone may have tried restarting the Jeep several times after it rolled over.

A private investigator hired by Robinson's family has previously told 12 News it's "not normal" to see that many ignition cycles on a car after a collision.

Since Robinson was reported missing, his family and volunteers have been searching the desert areas around Buckeye for any trace of his whereabouts.

The family has a website where people can sign up to help find Robinson.

Buckeye police conducted targeted searches last month using robotic technology.

Anyone with information about the case can call Buckeye police at 623-349-6411.

