Buckeye police investigating 'suspicious' fire

Investigators are seeking information related to a fire that erupted Tuesday night near Beloat and Rainbow roads.
Credit: Buckeye Police

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is seeking information related to a fire that broke out inside a vacant structure Tuesday night. 

The fire started shortly before 7:30 p.m. near Beloat and Rainbow roads. Buckeye firefighters managed to contain the flames from spreading and no injuries were reported. 

Buckeye police said the fire appears to be "suspicious" and investigators don't know how it started. Anyone with information can call 623-349-6411 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://local.nixle.com/city-of-buckeye

