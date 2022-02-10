Buckeye police investigating reports of a plane down

Calls of an aircraft down started coming in Thursday morning near Buckeye.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye say they are investigating reports of a plane down in a development area of the city. Police say calls started coming in around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the crash possibly involved an aircraft from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, but that could not be immediately confirmed. Calls by The Associated Press to the base were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as soon as they become available.

