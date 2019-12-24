BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Buckeye police say they are scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Verrado Way and Watkins Street just south of lower Buckeye.

Buckeye police confirmed the suspect is believed to be Christoper Mendoza, who is a suspect Goodyear police have been looking for since Friday.

Mendoza is suspected of causing an evacuation at Walmart and then forcing a driver at gunpoint to give him a ride on Friday. He then allegedly barricaded himself inside an Avondale home on Sunday night after a police chase, according to law enforcement.

There are multiple agencies on scene.

This is a developing story.