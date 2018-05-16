BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police have arrested an on-campus Army recruiter for having a sexual relationship with a minor in the recruitment program.

According to police, 25-year-old Joseph Humberto Cooper-Breceda is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old who is in the recruitment program he ran at a local high school.

Police said the victim reported the relationship to police earlier this month. After Cooper-Breceda was arrested, he admitted he "messed up" by dating a 17-year-old Army applicant. He also said he previously dated an 18-year-old "future soldier. "

Cooper-Breceda was booked into jail and is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

© 2018 KPNX