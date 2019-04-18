BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department said officers confiscated a gun from an elementary student's home after a photo surfaced on social media of the student holding the gun.

Police said the gun belonged to a family member. The student admitted to possessing the gun without permission but told police it wasn't supposed to be a threat against a school.

Police said there is no known threat to any Buckeye schools at this time and the investigation is ongoing.