BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police confirmed Saturday night Chief Larry Hall has been suspended for five days, saying the City of Buckeye is handling the situation.

Buckeye PD's public information officer pointed us to a release from the City of Buckeye from Oct. 22, which said the city had been reviewing an investigation report over the past several months.

The report is from Copeland Investigations and the city says in the release it regards an anonymous letter sent to various city officials in Sept. 2017.

The city did not provide any other specific information regarding the suspension except that it is in regard to misconduct.