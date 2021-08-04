Buckeye mourns death of Fire Chief Bob Costello

Costello had served as Chief of Buckeye’s Fire and Medical Rescue Department since 2008.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The City of Buckeye announced Fire Chief Bob Costello died on Thursday.

Costello had served as Chief of Buckeye’s Fire and Medical Rescue Department since 2008.

Costello was recognized for numerous awards and innovative programs during his time as chief, including the implementation of the Community Paramedicine Program, in coordination with Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Some of Costello's other awards and achievements include:

Serving on the state’s Emergency Medical Services Council from 2001 – 2004, and from 2016 to his last appointment by Governor Ducey in 2020.

Healthcare Hero Award, Phoenix Business Journal, Aug. 2019

Exemplary Service to Humanity by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, Feb. 2019

Dr. Paul Johnson Award presented by Abrazo West Campus in May 2016

Buckeye Heroism Award from the Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2016

Costello served as a member of the Patient Family Advisory Council at Banner Estrella Medical Center, was instrumental in constructing multiple fire stations for the department and under his leadership, his department took over operation and maintenance of the Louis B. Hazelton Memorial Cemetery.

"The hard work and outstanding efforts of Chief Costello will have positive impacts on Buckeye for years to come. Chief Costello leaves behind a wife and brother. Our hearts are heavy as we process this sudden and unexpected loss," a statement from the city said.

Details on funeral arrangements will be released when finalized, the city says.

12News on YouTube