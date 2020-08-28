Buckeye man killed in Alaska plane crash, another hospitalized

A Buckeye man was killed and another Buckeye man has life-threatening injuries after two planes collided over an Alaska airstrip Thursday.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A man from Buckeye was killed and another was hospitalized in serious condition after two planes collided in mid-air above an airstrip in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The man from Buckeye killed in the crash has been identified as 35-year-old Cody Rosania. The other man hospitalized with serious injuries is 40-year-old Rayne Rush, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A 52-year-old Fairbanks, Alaska, man was also killed in the crash and identified as Shane Bennett.

According to Alaska State Troopers, a Piper Supercub and a Cessna 185 collided above the airstrip just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Both planes crashed into the ground on the gravel runway and the Cessna 185 burst into flames on impact.

Rosania and Rush were both passengers in the Cessna 185. Neither were piloting the aircraft. Bennett was the pilot.

Alaska State Troopers say Rush was pulled from the burning wreckage and was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.