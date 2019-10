A man is in critical condition after being electrocuted in Buckeye Thursday morning.

The man was working on a lift at a storage facility under construction under high voltage power lines at 9:22 a.m., fire crews said.

The storage facility is near I-17 on Yuma Road, just south of Buckeye Road.

The victim has third degree burns over 50 percent of his body. He was flown to a burn center.

It was not clear how the man or the lift came into contact with the lines.