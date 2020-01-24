Editor's note: The above video is about Arizona firefighters who are helping fight the Australia wildfires.

A Buckeye man was among the three Americans who were killed in a plane crash in Australia on Wednesday.

First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson from Buckeye died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.

The other two Americans who were killed were identified as Captain Ian H. McBeth from Great Falls, Montana and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. from Navarre, Florida.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says all three aboard were U.S. residents. It's was not immediately clear where in the U.S. they were from.

British Columbia-based Coulson Aviation said it owned the plane and that it was loaded with retardant when it took off for a firebombing mission.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the three crew members onboard," the company said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

