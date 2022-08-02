Family mourns firefighter after he dies from COVID-19, Buckeye officials say

"He will be greatly missed for the joy and positivity he always had," the Buckeye Valley Fire District said in a Facebook post.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The family of a Buckeye firefighter is preparing funeral services after the firefighter died due to complications from COVID-19, the Buckeye Valley Fire District said.

Brian Miiller, a 15-year veteran with the district, succumbed after a month-long battle with the virus, officials said.

"[Miiller] brought wisdom and a bright light to BVFD," the district said.

"He encouraged fitness and teamwork through impromptu games of frisbee, football, or dodgeball at the fire station. After a day of dominating at sports, he would continue his winning streak at the dinner table, crushing any eating competitions."

Miiller is survived by his wife, Debra, and his two children, Lauren and Jared, officials said.

Specific information for funeral services has not yet been released.

It is heartbreaking to report another life has been lost in the fire service. Buckeye Valley has lost Engineer Brian Miller after a battle with COVID. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Buckeye Valley Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/jwZ65Mkvdk — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) February 8, 2022

