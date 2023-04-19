Crews work to rescue construction worker who fell down 100-foot hole in Buckeye

No word yet on the status of the worker stuck in the hole.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Emergency crews are currently working to rescue a construction worker who fell down a 100-foot hole in Buckeye.

The construction site is located near Durango Street and Miller Road just south of Interstate 10. Officials said that the roadway is closed, and people are encouraged to avoid the area.

Helicopter footage shows that a fence has been put up around the location as crews work to extract the worker.

Buckeye police and fire are on scene of a construction site where a worker fell down a 100-ft deep hole. Durango Road is shut down west of Miller. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Q4GDNxemcc — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) April 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed