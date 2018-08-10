BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Two parents were arrested Friday on charges of abuse and child endangerment of their three children after it was discovered the kids were staying in unsanitary, unlivable conditions, according to court documents.

Friday afternoon, Buckeye Police received a call about two found children who went to the caller's home and said they didn't know where their parents were. One was a 2-year-old girl wearing only a diaper and covered in feces. The other was a 5-year-old boy, who was wearing no clothing, according to court documents.

The caller went next door to see if the children lived there, but didn't get a response at the door and called police.

Police went to the home and got no response at the door. Officers then entered the home through the open door and found one defendant, Alsatia Inks at her computer with headphones on in the master bedroom. The master bedroom door was closed and locked and there was also a 5-year-old girl in the room with Inks.

Officers told Inks, 23, that her two young children left the home on their own.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

According to court documents, officers said the living area, kitchen and master bedrooms were "gross and disgusting living conditions." They called the Department of Child Safety.

The three kids were taken to the hospital as a precaution because of the conditions of the home and the feces on their bodies.

The house had wet stains all over, food all over the floors, burn holes in the carpet, dirty walls, toys, sticky floors, and other dangers, according to court documents.

On the living room floor, there was a steak knife. There was trash and days old food on the counters and the entire kitchen floor was covered in chocolate milk, rice, noodles, coffee grounds and other food items, according to court documents.

On the kitchen floor, there was butcher knife. In one of the kids bedrooms, there was dog feces next to toys on the floor. In all the kids bedrooms, there was spoiled food, dirty diapers and trash. The master bedroom was also extremely unsanitary, according to documents.

There were open beer bottles half full and empty on the computer desk where the co-defendant was working. There was smeared feces on the bathroom walls and trash and dishes throughout the bedroom.

When interviewed by police, Inks said the home was disgusting. She said she was working in her bedroom with the door closed for most of the day.

Inks said much of the mess in the kitchen happened that day and it was made by the 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, but she hadn't cleaned it because she was busy working, according to court documents.

She said her home is normally messy but not as bad as it was on Friday. She wasn't aware of the knives on the floor.

She did not know her kids were out of the house until police knocked on the door. As for the feces on the wall, she said her 2-year-old plays with poop and she had not had time to clean it.

The children were taken into DCS emergency custody.

The father, Zachary Pacheco, 29, said he left for work at 5 a.m. that day and his home was not in that condition when he left. He said Inks usually cleans up after the kids, but she works from home and gets frustrated sometimes.

Pacheco admitted to a prior police and DCS report last year when similar conditions of the home were noted. He said his home Friday was "disgusting," according to court documents.

According to court docs, Pacheco blamed the kids for the reason the home looked that way and said he and Inks clean all the time. Pacheco was taken into custody.

Inks was granted supervised release prior to her court date and Pacheco was released on his own recognizance. Both are not allowed contact with their children.

© 2018 KPNX