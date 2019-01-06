BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A boys baseball team hasn’t even been around for a year yet, and it’s already making it far. The Buckeye Tigers qualified to compete at the United States Specialty Sports Association World Series, a major accomplishment that doesn’t typically happen right away.

One of the coaches for the team says the boys have just been able to play really well together.

“We got together over the summer. In September we were practicing hard, and we had some lumps, some things to get through. A world series at that point wasn’t even a thought. It was just, ‘Let’s teach these boys how to play as a team,' but we quickly saw that they were coming together as a team. They all get along, so that helps,” assistant coach Ryan Fridrich said

He said that even just a month ago, they didn’t think they would qualify for the world series, but out of the blue, the team’s head coach notified them of the good news.

“We worked really hard with these boys. They worked really hard. We’ve been out here [practicing] a lot, so it’s been a fun ride,” Fridrich said.

The team has already held a some fundraising events, but one of the boys’ parents, Irene Coronado, said they are still in need of funds to get these boys to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where the USSSA World Series is taking place in July.

Coronado said the Buckeye Tigers is a travel team and that it stays functioning through donations, but with the USSSA World Series taking place in another state, the majority of parents cannot afford to send their boys to the championship, let alone accompany them.

The Buckeye Tigers have set up a Gofundme page. You can donate here.

The team is also holding a car wash Saturday morning at the Hometown Ace Hardware located at 1511 E MC 85, Buckeye, Arizona 85326

For more information, you can visit the team’s Facebook page here.