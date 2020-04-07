Crews battling brush fire near Table Mesa Road

The brush fire has burned around 10 to 15 acres, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a brush fire north of New River, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said.

The first, which has been labeled as a 1st alarm brush fire, has burned around 10 to 15 acres near Interstate 17, firefighters said. The brush fire is reportedly four miles west of Interstate 17 on Table Mesa Road.

Crews are preparing to evacuate some camping spots near the brush fire, firefighters said. No structures are yet threatened by the fire.