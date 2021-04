The brush fire started around noon on Tuesday near 43rd Avenue and Ultra Light Lane according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A golf course has been evacuated due to a second alarm brush fire in Glendale on Tuesday.

The 500 Club Golf Course was evacuated, officials said. There is no further information on any properties in the area being evacuated.

Firefighters from multiple fire agencies are currently working a second alarm brushfire in the area of 43rd Ave. and Pinnacle Peak Road. Please stay clear of this area. pic.twitter.com/8POO9rQNLD — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 20, 2021