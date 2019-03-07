PHOENIX — A brush fire that was burning north of Phoenix on Wednesday forced the closure of the Interstate 17 and caused long delays as first responders worked to contain it.

The fire, which was called the Wander Fire by the Arizona Department of Forestry, closed the highway in both directions at milepoint 232 around 2:30 p.m.

The northbound portion of the highway reopened shortly after, but there was a "heavy northbound backup" between the closure and the Anthem area, the state Department of Transportation said.

It was burning half-mile south of New River and two miles north of the Anthem Outlet Mall.

About three dozen homes on the west side of I-17 and north of the Anthem outlets were being evacuated by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office before 4 p.m.

About 12 structures were threatened.

The 10-acre fire jumped across the highway, but it stopped advancing forward around 4 p.m..

"Crews are making excellent progress," the department said in a tweet.

"One more aircraft drop & we hope to have the I-17 reopen & evacuations lifted as soon as possible."

The department said it ordered aircraft to assist first responders on the ground.

