Brush fire burns near homes on Cave Creek golf course

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has begun to evacuate homes.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A brush fire is burning close to homes on a golf course in Cave Creek, the Rural Metro Fire Department said.

The fire, which is near East Ocotillo Road and North 56th Circle, has already burned around 10 acres, firefighters said. The fire is reportedly near the 7th hole of the Rancho Manana Golf Course.

Winds have reportedly blown the fire close to homes, firefighters said. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has begun some evacuations.

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare