A brush fire burned 50 acres of land northwest of the Valley Friday.

No structures were threatened and the fire was burning toward open range, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

The nearest address to the fire was near 169th Avenue and Dove Valley Road in Surprise.

The circle shows an approximate location of the fire. It does not indicate the size of the fire or any kind of fire lines.

The fire burned near houses in the area.

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority said State Land would soon be involved in containing the fire.

