Brush fire burning near 1-10 in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — A brush fire is burning near the Sky Harbor exit of I-10 in Tempe, Arizona Department of Transportation camera footage shows.
The fire, burning near the Broadway Curve and I-10, is producing smoke which is blowing back towards the roadway. The smoke is not affecting traffic and the Phoenix Fire Department is heading to the scene, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
"Access to water and the wind are making it challenging to gain fire control quickly," the Tempe Fire Department said.
