PHOENIX — A brush fire broke out in the north Phoenix desert on Sunday, growing to more than 30 acres but not threatening any structures.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire was burning through a wash west of Cave Creek Road and south of Sonoran Parkway.

Phoenix Fire Department

The second-alarm fire was moving north and west, fire officials said.

There were no structures immediately threatened.

Crews were fighting the fire "on all sides," the department said.

Firefighters were working to keep the fire from jumping Sonoran Parkway.

Cave Creek Road from Jomax to Tatum is being intermittently restricted as crews battle the fire.

Stay with 12 News for the latest.