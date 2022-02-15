Brother of murdered Scottsdale Special Olympian speaks out

Patrick Harkness is still wrapping his head around his brother's death, but he finds solace knowing how much he was loved.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The brother of a murdered Special Olympian is speaking out after his accused killer was arrested last week.

John Merryman was arrested for the murder of 59-year-old Scott Harkness who was shot to death near Hayden and Camelback roads on Feb. 6 while doing his routine walk home from Zipps Sports Grill nearby.

Scottsdale detectives located a weapon near the crime scene that was "forensically linked" to Merryman.

"It's just a very difficult situation for everybody, but yeah a lot of anger towards this person," said Patrick Harkness.

Investigators say Merryman was an apparent stranger to Scott Harkness. They still don’t know the motive

Patrick Harkness invited 12 News to Scott Harkness' home where he lived alone. He said Scott Harkness was very independent.

He also recounted the small things Scott Harkness did for fun.

“He would go to see a movie at the Fashion Square mall and if there was a Santa he would take pictures with the Santa’s that were there,” said Patrick Harkness.

Patrick Harkness is still wrapping his head around his brother's death, but he finds solace knowing how much he was loved.

“Scott was just a fun friendly person with a big heart who would never hurt anyone,” said Harkness. “We lost one of the good guys.”

Patrick Harkness is collecting money for a donation to the Special Olympics in his brother's honor.

Up to Speed