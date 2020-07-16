Brother found dead, sister injured after shooting in Phoenix home

Police continue to investigate the incident.

PHOENIX — A person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Phoenix, police said.

According to authorities, on July 15 around 6 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home in the area of Van Buren Street and 67th Avenue. Two victims were identified.

Michael Rhea, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His sister, 18, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is currently in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as officers interview witnesses and collect evidence.