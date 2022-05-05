Brnovich sues Scottsdale school district, former board president

Jann-Michael Greenburg, the school board's former president, is singled out in a lawsuit that accuses the district of violating Open Meeting Law.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday he's suing the Scottsdale Unified School District for allegedly setting "unlawful" restrictions on how citizens can participate during public meetings.

The lawsuit specifically singles out Jann-Michael Greenburg, the former president of the district's Governing Board, for allegedly violating Arizona's Open Meeting Law by interrupting a speaker at a school board meeting last August.

Greenburg allegedly cut off a speaker to tell them their comments were "not true," according to the civil complaint.

Brnovich, who is running for the U.S. Senate this election year, is faulting Greenburg and the district for not allowing citizens to speak openly during the public comments section of the district's school board meetings.

The lawsuit claims SUSD improperly set restrictions on what and when citizens could discuss during school board meetings.

As a result, Brnovich's office is asking the courts to impose civil penalties on Greenburg and potentially have him removed from the board, according to the lawsuit.

Greenburg has been subjected to a significant amount of public scrutiny after parents accused him and his father of keeping a "secret dossier" on them. The school board voted to elect a new president after information about the dossier was made public.

Brnovich's lawsuit is not attempting to take action against Greenburg for that matter.

