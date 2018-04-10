PHOENIX — Want free admission to the Arizona State Fair? Bring in canned foods on Wednesdays!

For the fourth consecutive year, the State Fair is teaming up with St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance and Sanderson Ford for the "We Care Wednesdays" promotion that grants guest free admission to the fair with a donation to the food bank.

Here's how to do it: Each guest who brings five non-perishable food items to the State Fair on any Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. will be given free admission for that day.

Guests will need to bring in five items each to get free admission.

Those you get to the fair before 6 p.m. will also score free general admission seats to that night’s concert at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, while seats last. On Oct. 10, classic rock band .38 Special is performing. Rapper, songwriter and producer Pitbull will headline the show on the Oct. 17. Lastly, Christian music band Casting Crowns is performing on Oct. 24.

Over the last three years, St. Mary’s has collected more than 300,000 pounds of food through the We Care Wednesdays promotion.

St. Mary's says the following items are needed most:

Peanut butter

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned tuna

Canned beans

The following items will not be accepted:

Bottled water and all soda

All baby food

Seasoning packets, ramen noodles and “Cup o Noodles”

Any items in glass containers

According to St. Mary's Food Bank, donated food items immediate goes into into emergency food boxes to help Arizonans in need.

The Arizona State Fair opens Friday Oct. 5 and will last through Sunday Oct. 28.

