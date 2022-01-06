Local 'art gym' offers space for creatives to collectively produce their pieces

Artists who work out of Brightside Studios subscribe to different memberships ranging from $40 and up, and use the space to create.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A new shared space in Phoenix is making a home for artists and musicians to cultivate their crafts.

The space, blooming out of the pandemic, when many creatives were forced to pause or reinvent themselves altogether.

Brightside Studios is a large collective space for a variety of local artists, musicians, painters and even Arizonans who simply want to pick up a creative hobby.

Brad Kuenn, the studio's owner, turned his idea into reality six years ago, with his wife Vanessa. The new studio location just opened in February. Kuenn said Brightside is an affordable space for anyone to create. There are even group art classes Thursday through Saturday nights, with live music.

Artists can sign up for daily, monthly or annual memberships which include a workspace and in many cases, supplies. The memberships start at $40 and go up from there.

Lamda Mahrya is a watercolor artists and Brightside member. She said if she didn't have the studio space, she'd be creating in a small space at home, while juggling being a mom.

The studio also houses a coffee shop, which serves meals and drinks. There's a place for musicians to perform and an art supply store.

Today in AZ

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12 News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.