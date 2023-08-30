Boy injured after shot while walking down Mesa street

He was transported to the hospital and was awake and talking to officers, police said.

MESA, Ariz. — A boy was taken to the hospital after he was possibly hit with gunfire while walking down the street, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Officers on Wednesday afternoon responded to a 911 call of a shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and was awake and talking to officers, police said.

Police said it appears the boy was walking down the street, heard a pop and realized he had been shot.

No other details were released.

