Boy dies at 16 after surpassing medical expectations

The boy, known for having a heart transplant as a baby, died of cardiac arrest.

PHOENIX — A 16 year-old beat all odds when he outlived doctor’s expectations after receiving a heart transplant. Despite his long fight, he died of cardiac arrest on Saturday.

However, his family is still grateful for the time they were able to spend with him.

“We're grateful that he is not hurting, he's not struggling anymore,” said his mom, Nicole Draper.

Nicole Draper’s son, 16 year-old Nicholas "Nick" Draper, died on Saturday after doctors thought he would die by age 10.

In 2005, Draper and his twin Nate were born with dilated cardiomyopathy. They were both put on the heart transplant list after being diagnosed with the progressive heart condition. Nate was removed from the list after miraculously recovering. Draper received a heart transplant.

Years later, the boys were also diagnosed with a mitochondrial disorder. Because of it, their health issues continued.

“That creates a lot of delay intellectually and physically,” Nicole said. “We're grateful that he is not hurting, he's not struggling anymore.”

For 16 years, Draper was in and out of the hospital. He battled seizures, breathing issues, and physical and intellectual disabilities.

But even with all of those health issues, his family still saw the silver lining. They were just grateful he and his brother were alive.

“So many miracles along the way. Big ones like getting the heart transplant, like not needing a ventilator at three years old, like recovering so many times,” Nicole said. “There were small little miracles too along the way of realizing when he's comfortable, realizing when he's happy.”

Draper ended up back in the hospital with gastrointestinal issues in July after steady health for the past several years. He was able to spend several weeks at home after getting released from the hospital. But on Saturday, he died at the hospital after entering cardiac arrest.

“We said, you know, nick, you've had a hard fight, and you have been a valiant fighter. But if you're ready to go, we understand,” Nicole said. “He was so strong for how long he fought and how well he did with the struggles he had.”

The Draper family has set up a GoFundMe page for Draper’s funeral expenses.

