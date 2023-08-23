Boy, 2, pulled from pool in north Phoenix

The boy was awake and breathing when crews arrived to the home near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway at 6 p.m.

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was pulled out of a pool in north Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The boy was awake and breathing when crews arrived to the home near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway at 6 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The family told firefighters they performed CPR before crews arrived. Paramedics treated the boy and transported him to the hospital for evaluation and care, Phoenix Fire said.

Crews responded earlier Wednesday to another near-drowning in Goodyear.

