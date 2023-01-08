Bomb threat reported near CityScape in downtown Phoenix

No suspicious items were found.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police have cleared the area after a bomb threat was reported near CityScape in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

Sky12 showed multiple police officers at Washington and 1st streets where the threat was reported at 3:30 p.m.

The area was cleared by 5:20 p.m. and no suspicious items were found, police said.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officers are on scene investigating a bomb threat at a building near 1st Street and Washington Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SYH1MoM43o — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 1, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."