WATCH: Man pulled from burning SUV after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A crash on a busy Phoenix road led to a heroic moment for a pair of Phoenix police officers and a bystander Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Phoenix police department, a man was saved from a burning car.

The tweet shows bodycam footage of the incident near 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. In the video, you can see two officers find in unconscious man inside a burning, overturned SUV on the road.

After pulling him out through the driver side door, a bystander comes over to help pull the man away from the burning wreckage.

According to the tweet, the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim or the cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Yesterday two #PHXPD officers, with the help of community members, pulled a man from a vehicle on fire that was involved in a collision near 31st Ave. and Thunderbird.



The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/hb0s3Am9f9 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 27, 2022

