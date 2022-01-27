x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

WATCH: Man pulled from burning SUV after crash in Phoenix

The footage shows a pair of Phoenix police officers and a bystander pull a man to safety from an overturned SUV in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A crash on a busy Phoenix road led to a heroic moment for a pair of Phoenix police officers and a bystander Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Phoenix police department, a man was saved from a burning car.

The tweet shows bodycam footage of the incident near 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. In the video, you can see two officers find in unconscious man inside a burning, overturned SUV on the road.

After pulling him out through the driver side door, a bystander comes over to help pull the man away from the burning wreckage. 

According to the tweet, the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim or the cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 
  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 
  • Avoid distractions while driving 
  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 
  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 
  • Stay extra aware in work zones 
  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

RELATED: ‘Lucky to be alive’: Teenager narrowly escapes house fire in North Phoenix

RELATED: Phoenix hoping to launch citywide drones program

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Phoenix police officers, citizens rescue man from burning vehicle