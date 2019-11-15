Footage from Sky 12 early Friday morning captured a body at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Greenway Road.

The SKy 12 video showed a bike near the body along with a Valley Metro bus with a smashed windshield.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 34-year-old bicyclist from Tucson was killed in a crash with a Valley Metro bus.

DPS said the bicyclist was crossing the intersection and failed to yield to the bus. DPS said the bus had the right of way.

The man on the bike was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

