Body found in Scottsdale canal confirmed to be missing man, police say

The Maricopa County Medical Examiners Office identified the body as 23-year-old Robert Cuillo early Wednesday morning.

The body found in a Scottsdale canal has been confirmed to be the body of Robert Cuillo, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiners Office identified the body Wednesday morning as the 23-year-old who went missing in Old Town Scottsdale over the weekend.

Police were dispatched to the canal near Scottsdale and Camelback roads at 9 a.m. Monday morning after two people walking by saw a body and called for help.

"They actually saw a body in the water in the canal," Officer Aaron Bolin said, a public information officer with Scottsdale Police. "They notified 911 dispatchers right away. We dispatched officers to the scene right away."

Investigators said that Cuillo was last seen outside Wasted Grain early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., about a quarter-mile away from where his body was found in the canal.

