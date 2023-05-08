Body pulled from Avondale canal

Avondale police said a worker discovered the man's body around 6 a.m. Investigators are working to learn more.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A man was found dead in an Avondale canal Monday morning, Avondale police said. Information is limited at this time, but investigators are working to learn more.

According to early reports, the man's body was found by a canal worker near Indian School Road and 107th Avenue around 6 a.m.

First responders are currently working to recover the body, and Avondale police detectives are on the scene.

Police haven't released the man's identity.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

