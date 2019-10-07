PHOENIX — A body was found in Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Detective Natalie Barela with the Tempe Police Department told 12 News that crews responded to a possible drowning around 1 p.m.

That's when the man's body was located. He was confirmed dead on the scene.

The age and race of the man have not yet been identified.

Detectives are currently on scene. An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

