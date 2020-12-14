Body of unidentified man found in Tempe Town Lake

PHOENIX — A body was found in Tempe Town Lake on Monday.
The Tempe Police Department said officers responded to the north shore of the lake just before 9 a.m. for reports of a body in the water.
The body of a man was recovered from the lake.
The man was not immediately identified.
The circumstances of his death were not immediately disclosed.
Police did not say whether they suspected a crime took place.
Detectives remained on scene.
Tempe Fire Medical Rescue helped with the recovery.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.