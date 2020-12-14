Body of unidentified man found in Tempe Town Lake

The Tempe Police Department did not release any further information.

PHOENIX — A body was found in Tempe Town Lake on Monday.

The Tempe Police Department said officers responded to the north shore of the lake just before 9 a.m. for reports of a body in the water.

The body of a man was recovered from the lake.

The man was not immediately identified.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately disclosed.

Police did not say whether they suspected a crime took place.

Detectives remained on scene.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue helped with the recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.