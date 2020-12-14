x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Valley

Body of unidentified man found in Tempe Town Lake

The Tempe Police Department did not release any further information.
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — A body was found in Tempe Town Lake on Monday. 

The Tempe Police Department said officers responded to the north shore of the lake just before 9 a.m. for reports of a body in the water. 

The body of a man was recovered from the lake. 

The man was not immediately identified. 

The circumstances of his death were not immediately disclosed. 

Police did not say whether they suspected a crime took place.

Detectives remained on scene. 

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue helped with the recovery.

The investigation is ongoing. 

No further information was immediately available.

Related Articles