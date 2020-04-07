x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

valley

Body of Scottsdale woman recovered at Grand Canyon

The woman was taking pictures with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge, the National Park Service said.
Credit: NPS/Michael Quinn
Sunset, on this the first day of September, 2019. (Bright Angel Trail on the South Rim.) GOOD NEWS: The pipeline has been repaired and water is being pumped to both rims. Drinking water is available, once again, at all locations along Corridor Trails. DETAILS: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.htm#CP_JUMP_1941213 #GrandCanyon #Arizona #GoGrand #GrandCanyon100 #100YearsOfGrand [Description: a limestone cliff in the foreground with an unpaved trail entering a tunnel in the rock. In the distance, warm sunset light falling onto peaks and cliffs within a vast canyon.] NPS/M.Quinn

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — National Park Rangers at the Grand Canyon recovered a body of a woman around 100 feet below the rim on Friday.

The body was that of 59-year-old Maria A. Salgado Lopez, a resident of Scottsdale, the National Park Service said. 

Salgado Lopez was reportedly hiking off-trail with family and taking photographs when she accidentally stepped off of an edge in the canyon, park rangers said.

An investigation is being launched by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office into the incident.

Staff at the Grand Canyon National Park encouraged all visitors to be safe during the holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways in response to the incident.

No further information into the investigation is available at this time.
Grand Canyon National Park (U.S. National Park Service)
Located in Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park encompasses 277 miles (446 km) of the Colorado River and adjacent uplands. The park is home to much of the immense Grand Canyon; a mile (1.6 km) deep, and up to 18 miles (29 km) wide. Layered bands of colorful rock reveal millions of years of geologic history.
Nps

RELATED:

North Rim of Grand Canyon closed as Mangum Fire burns 71,450 acres

Woman dies while hiking South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park