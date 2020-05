There are no obvious signs of trauma on the body in the canal near West Osborn Road & North 59th Avenue, police said.

PHOENIX — A body was found by Phoenix Fire crews floating in a canal Saturday morning.

Police reported that crews located the body in the water and reported it as a body recovery, not a rescue.

The adult man's body had no obvious signs of trauma and has been transported to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, the Phoenix Police Department said.