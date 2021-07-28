Body of 16-year-old girl swept away near Cottonwood believed to be found

Faith Moore disappeared in a wash in the Verde Valley area on Saturday night after her car got stranded.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — The search for a 16-year-old girl who was swept away during monsoon flooding in Yavapai County may be over, according to deputies.

Crews have been searching for Moore since early Sunday morning, and deputies located the body of a young woman in the area on Wednesday, according to officials.

The body hasn’t been positively confirmed as Moore, but authorities believe it is likely her.

