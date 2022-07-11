Body found in north Phoenix community lake

It’s unclear if the man drowned or if he was a victim of a crime after his body was found in a lake near I-17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police discovered a man’s body floating in a north Phoenix lake on Monday afternoon.

Officers received 911 calls about a possible drowning near Biltmore Drive and Laurel Lane around 2:30 p.m. That’s near the Lakeside Center by I-17.

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.



The man’s body was found upside down in the lake, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The man hasn’t been identified.

It’s unclear if the man drowned or if he was a victim of a crime.

Police are still in the area investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.