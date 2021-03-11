17-year-old found dead at Independence High School

Officials said the teenage boy whose body was found was not a student at the Glendale high school.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The body of a 17-year-old boy was found at Independence High School Monday, police said.

The Glendale Police Department said a janitor found the body near the dumpsters on the school's campus.

The teen, who was not a student at Independence, had run away from home over the weekend, police said. The boy apparently climbed up the side of the press box on the football field and fell.

Investigators could not say if the incident was a suicide or an accident. Officials said the boy was distraught when he left home.

No students came into contact with the body and classes at the school are ongoing as scheduled.

The situation is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed