GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are recovering a body from a private well in the area of 155th Avenue and Queen Creek Road in Goodyear.

MCSO said the body recovery is related to an investigation into an apparent suicide.

According to a spokesperson with MCSO, the suicide investigation took place Sunday, when a man was found dead in a car in the desert area south of Riggs Road and Hunt Highway in Rainbow Valley.

MCSO said the man, William Cahill, had apparently killed himself.

Detectives said there is a possible connection between Cahill's death and the body found in the well, but they did not say what that connection is.

