Body found in Salt River near 19th Avenue, police say

Police said the body was found Saturday afternoon near 19th Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A body has been found in the Salt River near 19th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the individual was found Saturday afternoon.

The body is believed to be one of two kayakers who went missing in the Salt River on Sunday.

Crews have been searching for 38-year-old Ryan Jacobs and 38-year-old Shane Coates for nearly a week.

The individual's name has not been released at this time.

Detectives will be taking over the scene.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as make a positive identification for the individual

This a developing story; additional details will be released as they become available.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.