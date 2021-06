The identity of the body and cause of death have not yet been released.

PHOENIX — A body was found Friday in a pond at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.

Officials said Phoenix police and fire responded to reports of a body in a pond at the park. Phoenix fire officials said the body is of an adult man.

The identity of the body and cause of death have not yet been released.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

12 News on YouTube