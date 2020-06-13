Body found in Phoenix mobile home fire

The body was found after firefighters fully extinguished the fire Saturday morning.

PHOENIX — A body was found in a mobile home after firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed it Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the location near South 24th Street & East Southern Avenue after they received multiple 911 calls reporting that the mobile home was fully involved with flames, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A defensive operation was enacted due to the extent of fire involvement, firefighters said. They "aggressively engaged" the fire with multiple handlines and deck guns."

The department has not yet identified the body. The cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.