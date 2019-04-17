PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old found dead in a Phoenix driveway last week as a homicide.

Police identified the body as belonging to Jacob Pacheco on Wednesday. He had been shot, police said.

Officers received calls about a person lying in a driveway near 7th Avenue and Dobbins Road last Thursday. When they arrived, the officers determined that the person was dead.

The police department said Pacheco's family had been notified but did not release any more details.