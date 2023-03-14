Body found in Phoenix canal

Police said that a person was found dead in a canal near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a local canal early Tuesday morning. Information is scarce as the investigation is still underway.

Officers were called to a canal near 43rd and Peoria avenues Tuesday morning for reports of an injured person in the water.

When the police arrived, they found a person dead in the water. The person has not been identified and there are no reports on what happened to them.

Detectives are still investigating, and authorities said not to expect an update until later in the day.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.