BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A body has been pulled from a canal in the area of the Sun Valley Parkway and I-10 in the west Valley near Buckeye, according to MCSO.

The body was found around 8 a.m. this morning, but the circumstances surrounding the body are unknown, per MCSO.

A body was found in another canal in the West Valley near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street Sunday morning.

Both body recoveries are under investigation.