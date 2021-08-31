Body found in a Phoenix canal

Technical rescue teams are working on recovering a body found in a canal near I-10 and 79th Ave.

PHOENIX — On Tuesday morning, a body was found in a canal off Interstate 10 and 79th Avenue in Phoenix.

Technical rescue teams were dispatched to the canal. When firefighters got on the scene, they determined that it was a "body recovery" and not a rescue, according to Phoenix fire.

According to a released statement, Phoenix fire and Phoenix police will work together to extricate the body out of the canal.

Once the body is removed, the scene will be turned over to Phoenix police.

This story is developing. Check back with 12 News for updates.